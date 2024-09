Chad Muma: Sees increased snaps in Week 3

Muma finished Monday's 47-10 loss to Buffalo with seven tackles (two solo).

Muma's seven tackles Monday were his most since Week 4 against the Falcons in 2023. The 2022 third-round pick played a season-high 27 snaps on defense after Foye Oluokun was forced out of Monday's loss due to a foot injury. With Oluokun considered week-to-week due to his injury, Muma should see increased reps for Week 4 against the Texans on Sunday.