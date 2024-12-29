Chad Ryland News: Has extra-point attempt blocked

Ryland connected on a 28-yard field-goal attempt but missed his lone extra-point try during Saturday's 13-9 loss to the Rams.

Ryland didn't have a kicking attempt until the third quarter, when the Cardinals finished a 13-play drive with a one-yard touchdown pass from Kyler Murray to Trey McBride. Unfortunately for Ryland his extra-point attempt was blocked, which kept the deficit at four points. He converted on a 28-yard chip shot early in the fourth quarter, but he didn't kick another field goal, as the Cardinals were in need of a touchdown to take the lead. It's unclear whether Ryland will serve as Arizona's kicker for the regular-season finale against San Francisco since Matt Prater (knee) has been designated to return from injured reserve.