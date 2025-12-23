Ryland converted field goals at an 87.5 percent clip in 2024, but the third-year kicker has seen his performance take a step back this season. After missing field-goal tries of 50 and 44 yards in this past Sunday's 26-19 loss to the Falcons, Ryland has now knocked down just 23 of 31 attempts through 15 games in 2025. Ryland is set to be a restricted free agent this offseason and hasn't made a strong case to be retained, so the Cardinals could see if Karty can provide an upgrade at the position over the final two weeks of the campaign.