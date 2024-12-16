Chad Ryland News: Perfect in win
Ryland made all three of his field-goal tries and converted all three of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 30-17 win versus the Patriots.
Ryland converted a 49-yard attempt on Arizona's first drive of Sunday's contest, and that seemed to help him find a rhythm after looking questionable during the last few games prior. He'll be looking to keep it going in Week 16 when the Cardinals travel to take on Carolina's porous defense.
