Chad Ryland headshot

Chad Ryland News: Perfect in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 16, 2024 at 7:49am

Ryland made all three of his field-goal tries and converted all three of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 30-17 win versus the Patriots.

Ryland converted a 49-yard attempt on Arizona's first drive of Sunday's contest, and that seemed to help him find a rhythm after looking questionable during the last few games prior. He'll be looking to keep it going in Week 16 when the Cardinals travel to take on Carolina's porous defense.

Chad Ryland
Arizona Cardinals
