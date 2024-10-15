Chad Ryland News: Replaces injured Prater on roster

The Cardinals signed Ryland off their practice squad Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Arizona had previously elevated Ryland from its practice squad for both of the past two games as a replacement for kicker Matt Prater (knee). Prater knocked down both of his extra-point tries and five of six field-goal attempts between those contests, and he'll now be in line for at least four more games as Arizona's kicker after the Cardinals added him to the 53-man roster and moved Prater to injured reserve Tuesday.