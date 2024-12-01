Chad Ryland News: Season-high point tally Sunday

Ryland connected on five of six field-goal attempts and his sole point-after try during Sunday's 23-22 loss at Minnesota.

The Cardinals offense continually stalled in the red zone, affording Ryland successful FGAs from 32, 31, 24, 40 and 23 yards. His only miss, a 45-yard attempt early in the second quarter, ultimately ended up being the difference in the one-point defeat, but Sunday's 16-point outing marked his most productive of the campaign by a large margin (his previous high in a game was 10 points back in Week 5 at San Francisco). Matt Prater, Arizona's primary kicker, hasn't made any notable progress as he resides on injured reserve due to a left knee injury, so Ryland is lined up to continue in his current role next Sunday against the Seahawks.