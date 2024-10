Ryland will be the Cardinals' kicker against the Packers on Sunday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

With Matt Prater nursing a knee injury, Ryland was elevated from the practice squad Saturday. Prater was deemed inactive Sunday morning, so Ryland will handle kicking duties for a second straight week. Last week, Ryland went 3-for-4 on field-goal tries, with his lone miss coming on a blocked 45-yard attempt.