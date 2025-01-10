Chamarri Conner Injury: Back at practice

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters that Conner (shoulder) participated in practice Friday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

The second-year pro from Virginia Tech sustained a shoulder injury in the Chiefs' Week 18 loss to the Broncos, sidelining him for most of the second half. However, Conner's return to practice Friday suggests he's trending toward playing in the playoffs, especially with Kansas City having a bye until the divisional round.