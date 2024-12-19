Chamarri Conner Injury: Ruled out for Week 16

Conner (concussion) did not practice Thursday and is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Texans.

Conner will predictably remain sidelined Saturday after having exited Kansas City's win over Cleveland in Week 15 due to a concussion. The 2023 fourth-round pick will need to gain full clearance from the concussion protocol, including from an independent neurologist, in order to retake the field Week 17 against the Steelers.