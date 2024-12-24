Chamarri Conner Injury: Ruled out for Week 17

Conner (concussion) won't play in Wednesday's matchup against Pittsburgh.

Conner suffered a concussion Week 15 against Cleveland and will now be forced to sit out a second straight game. That should open the door for Christian Roland-Wallace to get more work after he tallied a season-high 31 defensive snaps last Saturday versus Houston. Conner will look to recover in time to play in Kansas City's regular-season finale, which will take place Sunday, Jan. 5 in Denver.