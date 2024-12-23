Fantasy Football
Chamarri Conner

Chamarri Conner Injury: Won't practice Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Head coach Andy Reid said Conner (concussion) will not participate in Monday's practice, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Conner was diagnosed with a concussion during the Chiefs' Week 15 win over the Browns. He was inactive for this past Saturday's game against the Texans, and Conner faces an uphill battle to clear the league's five-step concussion protocols ahead of Wednesday's game against the Steelers. If Conner is ruled out for Christmas Day, Christian Roland-Wallace -- who played a season-high 31 defensive snaps in Week 16 -- would be slated to serve as the Chiefs' slot corner.

Chamarri Conner
Kansas City Chiefs
