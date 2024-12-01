Chamarri Conner News: Active in close win

Conner finished with seven tackles (six solo) in the Chiefs' 19-17 win over the Raiders on Friday.

The slot cornerback and second-year pro also played on more than 70 percent of the defensive snaps for the fifth game in a row and for the sixth time this season. In a larger role, Conner has already exceeded his numbers from his rookie year in every major statistical category, posting 59 tackles (45 solo), including 1.0 sacks, four passes defensed, including two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2024. He should continue to play his slot-corner role in next week's divisional matchup against the Chargers.