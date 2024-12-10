Chamarri Conner News: Leads team in tackles Sunday

Conner finished with nine tackles (seven solo), including a tackle for a loss, in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Chargers.

The slot cornerback also played on more than 70 percent of the defensive snaps for the sixth game in a row and for the seventh time this season. Conner has 68 tackles (52 solo), including 1.0 sacks, four passes defensed, including two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2024.