Chamarri Conner headshot

Chamarri Conner News: Logs full practice to begin week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Conner (shoulder) practiced fully Tuesday.

Conner hurt his shoulder Week 18 against Denver, though Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said the second-year defensive back practiced the following Friday. Kansas City had a first-round playoff bye, so Conner had extra time to get well. Conner's full practice Tuesday suggests he should be good to go for Saturday's divisional-round matchup against Houston.

Chamarri Conner
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
