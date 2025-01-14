Chamarri Conner News: Logs full practice to begin week
Conner (shoulder) practiced fully Tuesday.
Conner hurt his shoulder Week 18 against Denver, though Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said the second-year defensive back practiced the following Friday. Kansas City had a first-round playoff bye, so Conner had extra time to get well. Conner's full practice Tuesday suggests he should be good to go for Saturday's divisional-round matchup against Houston.
