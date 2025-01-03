Chamarri Conner News: Will play against Denver

Conner (concussion) carries no injury designation into Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Conner was sidelined for the Chiefs' last two games due to a concussion he suffered in Week 15 against the Browns. He was a full participant in practice this week, and he has progressed through the league's five-step concussion protocol enough to be cleared to play in Sunday's regular-season finale. Conner has logged 72 tackles (55 solo), including 1.0 sacks, four pass defenses (including two interceptions), one fumble and one fumble recovery across 14 regular-season games.