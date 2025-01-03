Fantasy Football
Chamarri Conner headshot

Chamarri Conner News: Will play against Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Conner (concussion) carries no injury designation into Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Conner was sidelined for the Chiefs' last two games due to a concussion he suffered in Week 15 against the Browns. He was a full participant in practice this week, and he has progressed through the league's five-step concussion protocol enough to be cleared to play in Sunday's regular-season finale. Conner has logged 72 tackles (55 solo), including 1.0 sacks, four pass defenses (including two interceptions), one fumble and one fumble recovery across 14 regular-season games.

Chamarri Conner
Kansas City Chiefs

