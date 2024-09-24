Chamarri Conner: Picks off Cousins in Week 3

Conner tallied 10 tackles (five solo), two passes defended and one interception in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Falcons.

Conner led the Chiefs in tackles Sunday, and his 10 total tackles was a career high in a regular-season game. The 2023 fourth-round safety picked off Kirk Cousins on a pass intended for Kyle Pitts late in the second quarter, which led to a 44-yard field goal by Harrison Butker four plays later. Conner played a season-high 45 defensive snaps and has carved a larger and consistent role for himself in the Chiefs' defense. His 22 total tackles on the year is tied with Nick Bolton for most on Kansas City through the first three games of the regular season.