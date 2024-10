The Titans hosted Brewer (undisclosed) for a workout Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Brewer reached an injury settlement with the Saints in late August due to an unspecified injury. He appears to be fully healthy and will look to catch on with the Titans and provide depth on the offensive line. Brewer has appeared in 14 games (four starts) since entering the league in 2019 with the Rams.