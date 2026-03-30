Chandler Martin Injury: Gets look from Philadelphia

The Eagles signed Martin (knee) to a one-year contract Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

As an undrafted rookie last season, Martin played three regular-season games with Baltimore, with all 34 of his snaps coming on special teams. He tore his ACL in late November and ended the campaign on IR. It's unclear how far along Martin is in his recovery, and there's certainly a chance he won't be ready for the start of the 2026 campaign.