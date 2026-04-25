Chandler Rivers News: Heads to Baltimore

The Ravens selected Rivers in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 162nd overall.

Rivers was a steady starter for Duke from 2023 to 2025, and he was named to the All-ACC Second-Team in his senior year after posting 59 total tackles, one forced fumble and 10 pass defenses (two interceptions) across 13 games. He primarily played on the outside but also saw some work at the nickel corner, the latter of which could be his position as he enters the NFL. Rivers' 5-foot-9 frame is a little underwhelming and might limit his effectiveness as a run stopper, but his speed and fluidity made him difficult for opposing receivers to shake off. Rivers will compete with the likes of Marlon Humphrey, T.J. Tampa and Chidobe Awuzie for a consistent role and snaps in the Ravens secondary.