Chandler Wooten News: Gets starting nod for Week 17

Wooten will start at inside linebacker against the Buccaneers on Sunday due to Josey Jewell (concussion/quadriceps) being sidelined, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

With the Panthers severely depleted at linebacker due to injury, Wooten will make his first start of his NFL career Sunday. He did have an increased role in Week 7 against the Commanders, finishing with six tackles (four solo) while playing 59 snaps (46 on defense, 13 on special teams). Wooten will start at inside linebacker alongside Jacoby Windmon while Jon Rhattigan provides rotational depth due to Jewell's injury.