Channing Tindall News: Signing with Atlanta

The Falcons have agreed to a one-year deal with Tindall, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Tindall spent the second half of the 2025 season with Arizona after signing with them in December. In seven games with the team, the 25-year-old accrued eight tackles (four solo), acting as a rotational player on defense. Prior to his stint with the Cardinals, Tindall spent three seasons with Miami in a similar depth role.