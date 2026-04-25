Charles Demmings News: Taken by Vikings

The Vikings selected Demmings in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 163rd overall.

Demmings (6-foot-1, 193 pounds) heads to Minnesota after five years at Stephen F. Austin, serving as a starter for the final 3.5 seasons. He never recorded more than 18 tackles in a season, but he piled up 39 pass breakups and eight interceptions over 32 games through his final three years. With a 4.41 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, Demmings has the tools and experience to develop into a starter in the NFL, and his physicality should provide an immediate boost on special teams.