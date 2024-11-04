Charles Harris News: Fills stat sheet vs. Saints

Harris recorded six total tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks and an additional tackle for loss, in Sunday's 23-22 win over the Saints.

Harris was the only Panther to bring down Derek Carr in Sunday's win, and he now leads Carolina's defense with 3.0 sacks on the season. The veteran edge rusher has also tallied 20 total tackles through the Panthers' first nine games and is expected to continue starting opposite Jadeveon Clowney as the Carolina faces the Giants in Germany on Sunday.