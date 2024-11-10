Fantasy Football
Charles Harris headshot

Charles Harris News: Healthy inactive for Week 10

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Harris (coach's decision) is a healthy inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants in Munich, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Harris leads the Panthers with three sacks over his eight appearances on the season, but Carolina doesn't look as though it'll have meaningful playing time available for the edge rusher with outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum (quadricep) having been cleared to return from injured reserve. Expect Wonnum to start opposite Jadeveon Clowney in Germany.

