Charles Omenihu Injury: Expects return to practice soon
Coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Omenihu (knee) is "getting close" to returning to practice, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Omenihu wasn't listed as a participant on the Chiefs' official practice report Wednesday, so it seems relatively safe to say he won't be suiting up for Sunday's game versus the Broncos. With that said, his coach's comments suggest he might have a chance to come back in Week 11.
