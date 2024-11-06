Fantasy Football
Charles Omenihu headshot

Charles Omenihu Injury: Expects return to practice soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Omenihu (knee) is "getting close" to returning to practice, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Omenihu wasn't listed as a participant on the Chiefs' official practice report Wednesday, so it seems relatively safe to say he won't be suiting up for Sunday's game versus the Broncos. With that said, his coach's comments suggest he might have a chance to come back in Week 11.

Charles Omenihu
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
