Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Charles Omenihu headshot

Charles Omenihu Injury: Practices in full Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 26, 2024 at 3:19pm

Omenihu (knee) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.

Tuesday was the first time Omenihu logged a full practice since being designated to return from the Chiefs' PUP list Nov. 13. The Chiefs waived backup defensive end Cameron Thomas on Tuesday, indicating that Omenihu is on track to make his 2024 regular-season debut Friday against the Raiders. Omenihu is in the final stages of his recovery from a torn ACL that he suffered during last season's AFC Championship Game against the Ravens.

Charles Omenihu
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now