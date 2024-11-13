Charles Omenihu Injury: Returning to practice
Kansas City designated Omenihu (knee) for return to practice from its injured reserve list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Omenihu has only been out of pads for a little more than nine months after tearing his ACL during last season's AFC Championship Game at Baltimore, but it now looks like he has a legitimate chance to play in Week 11 at Buffalo. His status will be one to keep an eye on when the Chiefs release their official practice reports Thursday and Friday.
