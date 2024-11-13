Fantasy Football
Charles Omenihu headshot

Charles Omenihu Injury: Returning to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Kansas City designated Omenihu (knee) for return to practice from its injured reserve list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Omenihu has only been out of pads for a little more than nine months after tearing his ACL during last season's AFC Championship Game at Baltimore, but it now looks like he has a legitimate chance to play in Week 11 at Buffalo. His status will be one to keep an eye on when the Chiefs release their official practice reports Thursday and Friday.

Charles Omenihu
Kansas City Chiefs
