Charles Omenihu headshot

Charles Omenihu Injury: Unlikely to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Omenihu (knee) is unlikely to play in Week 11 at Buffalo, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Omenihu, who has been recovering from a torn ACL, was just cleared to return to practice Wednesday, so it won't be a huge surprise if he's not able to suit up for game action right off the bat. If he can't go in Week 11, his next chance to play would be in Week 12 at Carolina.

Charles Omenihu
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
