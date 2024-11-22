Fantasy Football
Charles Omenihu

Charles Omenihu Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 11:20am

Omenihu (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Omenihu is still working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered in the playoffs last season and remains on the reserve/PUP list. He's been practicing for the last nine days, but his 2024 debut will have to wait. Omenihu's next chance to play will be in seven days on Black Friday against the Raiders.

Charles Omenihu
Kansas City Chiefs
