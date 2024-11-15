Fantasy Football
Charles Omenihu Injury: Won't return for Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Omenihu (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bills, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Omenihu was designated to return from the Chiefs' reserve/PUP list Wednesday and practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week. However, he has yet to be activated to Kansas City's active roster and will remain out for Sunday's matchup. Expect Mike Danna and George Karlaftis to continue serving as the Chiefs' top edge rushers while Omenihu is sidelined in Week 11.

Charles Omenihu
Kansas City Chiefs
