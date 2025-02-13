Fantasy Football
Charles Omenihu News: Returns for second half of 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2025 at 3:52pm

Omenihu logged six tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one forced fumble across six regular-season games in 2024.

Omenihu started the 2024 regular season on the PUP list while rehabbing from a torn ACL that he suffered in the AFC Championship Game against the Ravens during the 2023 campaign. He returned for Week 13 against the Raiders and was able to play in nine of the Chiefs' final 10 games of the season (including playoffs). Omenihu enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and will look to sign with a team in need of depth on the defensive line.

