Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Charles Omenihu headshot

Charles Omenihu News: Set to return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Omenihu (knee) was activated from the PUP list Thursday and does not have an injury designation for Friday's Week 13 game against the Raiders.

Omenihu began the season on the PUP list following February knee surgery for a torn ACL. He was designated to return to practice Nov. 13 and is now set to make his 2024 debut. Omenihu's return should add vigor to the Chiefs' pass rush, as he logged 7.0 sacks over 11 regular-season contests prior to getting hurt last season.

Charles Omenihu
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now