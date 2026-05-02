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Charles Snowden News: Let go by Raiders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Snowden was waived by the Raiders on Saturday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

This is a surprising move from the Raiders, as Snowden had played over 320 defensive snaps in each of the last two seasons. He combined to record 4.5 sacks with one interception in that span, so it likely won't take long for him to find a new opportunity around the league.

Charles Snowden
 Free Agent
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