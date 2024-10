Snowden recorded three total tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, and a pass defensed in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Browns.

Snowden was able to secure a game-sealing sack of Deshaun Watson on Cleveland's final snap of the game. The takedown was the first full sack of Snowden's career, and he's now compiled seven total tackles (four solo), including 1.5 sacks, and a pass defensed over four games in 2024.