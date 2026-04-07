Charles Snowden News: Signs tender with Las Vegas

Snowden signed his exclusive-rights tender with the Raiders on Tuesday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Snowden will be on the books for $1.075 million for the 2026 season after appearing in 15 regular-season contests last season, making nine starts. He recorded 28 tackles (17 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and two pass breakups, including one interception, on 32 percent of the defensive snaps.