Charles Snowden News: Signs tender with Las Vegas
Snowden signed his exclusive-rights tender with the Raiders on Tuesday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.
Snowden will be on the books for $1.075 million for the 2026 season after appearing in 15 regular-season contests last season, making nine starts. He recorded 28 tackles (17 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and two pass breakups, including one interception, on 32 percent of the defensive snaps.
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