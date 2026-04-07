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Charles Snowden News: Signs tender with Las Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 10:22pm

Snowden signed his exclusive-rights tender with the Raiders on Tuesday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Snowden will be on the books for $1.075 million for the 2026 season after appearing in 15 regular-season contests last season, making nine starts. He recorded 28 tackles (17 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and two pass breakups, including one interception, on 32 percent of the defensive snaps.

Charles Snowden
Las Vegas Raiders
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