Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Charles Woods headshot

Charles Woods News: Past ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 28, 2024 at 4:20pm

Woods (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Woods has missed the Rams' last three games due to an ankle injury he suffered during pregame warmups in Week 10, but he appears to be on track to return Sunday against the Saints. The undrafted rookie out of SMU has mostly played on special teams this year and has logged one solo tackles across eight regular-season games.

Charles Woods
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now