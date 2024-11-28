Charles Woods News: Past ankle injury
Woods (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Woods has missed the Rams' last three games due to an ankle injury he suffered during pregame warmups in Week 10, but he appears to be on track to return Sunday against the Saints. The undrafted rookie out of SMU has mostly played on special teams this year and has logged one solo tackles across eight regular-season games.
