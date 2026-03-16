Charlie Heck headshot

Charlie Heck News: Depth signing for Dolphins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 10:21am

Miami signed Heck to a contract Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Heck, who previously spent time with the Texans and Buccaneers, projects to operate as a depth swing tackle for the Dolphins behind Patrick Paul and Austin Jackson (back). His presence will help keep thing stable up front for new quarterback Malik Willis.

Charlie Heck
Miami Dolphins
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