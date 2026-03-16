Charlie Heck News: Depth signing for Dolphins
Miami signed Heck to a contract Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Heck, who previously spent time with the Texans and Buccaneers, projects to operate as a depth swing tackle for the Dolphins behind Patrick Paul and Austin Jackson (back). His presence will help keep thing stable up front for new quarterback Malik Willis.
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