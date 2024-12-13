Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Charlie Jones headshot

Charlie Jones Injury: Could return in Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 13, 2024 at 12:32pm

Jones (groin) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans.

Jones upgraded to limited practice Friday after opening the week with consecutive DNPs, giving himself a chance to suit up for the Bengals' Week 15 contest. However, if the second-year pro from Purdue is forced to miss his sixth game in a row due to a groin injury Sunday, expect Khalil Herbert and Isaiah Williams to serve as Cincinnati's top kick and punt returners, respectively.

Charlie Jones
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now