Charlie Jones Injury: Could return in Week 15
Jones (groin) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans.
Jones upgraded to limited practice Friday after opening the week with consecutive DNPs, giving himself a chance to suit up for the Bengals' Week 15 contest. However, if the second-year pro from Purdue is forced to miss his sixth game in a row due to a groin injury Sunday, expect Khalil Herbert and Isaiah Williams to serve as Cincinnati's top kick and punt returners, respectively.
