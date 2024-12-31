Fantasy Football
Charlie Jones headshot

Charlie Jones Injury: Deemed limited in practice Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Jones (groin) was estimated as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice walkthrough, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

A groin injury has kept Jones out of action since Week 8, though he's regularly been limited in practices over the past few weeks. While the second-year wideout wasn't playing a big role on offense prior to getting hurt, he had been serving as the Bengals' top kick and punt returner. Jermaine Burton and Isaiah Williams have been filling those roles of late with Jones out of action.

Charlie Jones
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
