Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Charlie Jones headshot

Charlie Jones Injury: Draws DNP label again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Jones (groin) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated injury report, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

Jones picked up a groin injury in the lead up to the Bengals' Week 9 game against the Raiders, which was serious enough for him to sit out. His practice participation Wednesday will give a clearer indication on whether he'll be good to go against the Ravens on Thursday.

Charlie Jones
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now