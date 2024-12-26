Fantasy Football
Charlie Jones headshot

Charlie Jones Injury: Iffy to play against Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Jones (groin) is questionable to play against the Broncos on Saturday after logging a limited practice Thursday.

Jones has been sidelined for the Bengals' last seven games due to a groin injury he suffered in Week 8 against the Eagles. He was a limited practice participant all week and appears to be getting closer to making his return. Khalil Herbert and Isaiah Williams would continue to serve as the Bengals' kick and punt returners if Jones is unable to play.

Charlie Jones
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
