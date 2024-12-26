Charlie Jones Injury: Iffy to play against Denver

Jones (groin) is questionable to play against the Broncos on Saturday after logging a limited practice Thursday.

Jones has been sidelined for the Bengals' last seven games due to a groin injury he suffered in Week 8 against the Eagles. He was a limited practice participant all week and appears to be getting closer to making his return. Khalil Herbert and Isaiah Williams would continue to serve as the Bengals' kick and punt returners if Jones is unable to play.