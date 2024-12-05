Charlie Jones Injury: Limited to open week
Jones (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Jones has been sidelined for the Bengals' last four games due to a groin injury. He'll likely have to log a full practice at least once over the next two days in order to be cleared to play against the Cowboys on Monday. Jones played in the first eight games of the regular season and logged one catch for five yards while adding 200 kick return yards and one touchdown.
