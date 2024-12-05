Fantasy Football
Charlie Jones headshot

Charlie Jones Injury: Limited to open week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Jones (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Jones has been sidelined for the Bengals' last four games due to a groin injury. He'll likely have to log a full practice at least once over the next two days in order to be cleared to play against the Cowboys on Monday. Jones played in the first eight games of the regular season and logged one catch for five yards while adding 200 kick return yards and one touchdown.

Charlie Jones
Cincinnati Bengals
