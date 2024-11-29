Charlie Jones Injury: Not expected to play Week 13

Jones (groin) is doubtful to suit up Sunday against Pittsburgh.

Jones was able to log a limited practice both Wednesday and Thursday but was then a DNP on Friday, and it's likely that he'll miss his fourth straight game. The second-year wideout hasn't played more than 11 snaps on offense in any contest this season, but he was working as the Bengals' top kick returner prior to getting hurt. That role figures to be filled by Jermaine Burton on Sunday with Jones out of action.