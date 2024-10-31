Charlie Jones Injury: Pops up on injury report

Jones (groin) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Jones was able to practice in full Wednesday, but he was limited during Thursday's session, indicating that he may have picked up a groin injury during practice. The severity of the injury isn't clear, but Friday's practice report should provide clarity on his status heading into Sunday's game against the Raiders. Jones has served as the Bengals' primary return man this season, but if he's unable to play, Chase Brown and Trenton Irwin would be the top candidates to handle kickoff and punt return duties Sunday.