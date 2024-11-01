Charlie Jones Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Jones (groin) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Raiders, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The second-year wide receiver from Purdue downgraded from a limited practice session Thursday to a DNP on Friday, suggesting he could be trending toward not playing Sunday. If Jones can't play through his groin issue in Week 9, Chase Brown and Trenton Irwin are expected to take over as the Bengals' top kick and punt returners, respectively.