Charlie Jones Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Jones (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Jones' groin injury has kept him out since Week 8, and he's now at risk of missing yet another outing. The second-year will likely remain the kick and punt returner if he's able to return against Cleveland but if unable to play, Khalil Herbert and Isaiah Williams are primed to be Cincinnati's top kick and punt returners, respectively.
