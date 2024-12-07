Fantasy Football
Charlie Jones headshot

Charlie Jones Injury: Questionable for Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Jones (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Cowboys.

Jones was limited in practice all week due to a groin injury, which has kept him sidelined for the Bengals' last four games. If he were to return for Monday's game, Jones would likely reclaim his spot as the Bengals' top kick and punt returner, otherwise those roles would be filled by Jermaine Burton and Isaiah Williams.

Charlie Jones
Cincinnati Bengals
