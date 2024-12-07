Charlie Jones Injury: Questionable for Week 14
Jones (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Cowboys.
Jones was limited in practice all week due to a groin injury, which has kept him sidelined for the Bengals' last four games. If he were to return for Monday's game, Jones would likely reclaim his spot as the Bengals' top kick and punt returner, otherwise those roles would be filled by Jermaine Burton and Isaiah Williams.
