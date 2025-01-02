Charlie Jones Injury: Questionable for Week 18

Jones (groin) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Steelers.

Jones has been sidelined since Week 8 due to a groin injury, but he has a chance to return for Saturday's AFC North clash after logging limited practices all week. Given the playoff implications, Jones might suit up for the Bengals' regular-season finale even if he isn't at 100 percent health. Jermaine Burton and Isaiah Williams would continue to serve as Cincinnati's kick and punt returns if Jones is not cleared to play.