Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Charlie Jones headshot

Charlie Jones Injury: Still dealing with groin injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Jones (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Jones missed the Bengals' last three games due to a groin injury. The Week 12 bye appears to have helped his recovery process as he was able to log a limited practice Wednesday. Jones will have two more chances to increase his practice participation ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Charlie Jones
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now