Charlie Jones Injury: Still dealing with groin injury
Jones (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Jones missed the Bengals' last three games due to a groin injury. The Week 12 bye appears to have helped his recovery process as he was able to log a limited practice Wednesday. Jones will have two more chances to increase his practice participation ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers.
