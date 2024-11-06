Charlie Jones Injury: Unlikely for Week 10
Jones (groin) has been listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Ravens.
Jones missed the team's Week 9 win over the Raiders due to the injury and appears set to miss a second-straight game. His likely absence wouldn't impact the Bengals' offense, but it would leave them down their return man. Trenton Irwin would likely be cast in the role again, assuming Jones is inactive.
